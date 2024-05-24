Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th May, 2024

UEFA exceptionally agrees to the Gibraltar FA’s request to use the Europa Point Stadium for the 2024 Nations League and European club Competition qualifying matches

By Stephen Ignacio
24th May 2024

In a joint press statement Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Football Association haveannounced that UEFA has today exceptionally agreed to the Gibraltar FA’s request to use Europa Point Stadium to host:
• UEFA Nations League 2024 and corresponding friendly matches.
• UEFA Champions League Qualifiers (first, second and third rounds).
• UEFA Conference League Qualifiers (first, second and third rounds).

"All three of these exemptions are subject to the Gibraltar FA funded infrastructural improvements and works that are currently underway at the Europa Point Stadium. With regards club competitions, it is important to note that UEFA reserves the right to request an alternative venue, should a match be considered high risk from a safety and security perspective."

Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba, commented: “We are extremely grateful to UEFA for granting us this exemption, which is testament to the great relationship we have with UEFA. We have all seen the results and performances that our national and club teams have achieved whilst playing on home soil and in front of their home crowd, and we are looking forward to more high-quality thrilling matches being played on the Rock.
“One of the key factors in UEFA granting the exemption has been the progress that has been made on the new Victoria Stadium project, updates on which we hope to be in a position to announce shortly.
“I would also like to thank His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar for all their help in making today’s announcement possible, as well as the Gibraltar Cricket and Rugby Associations for all of their cooperation.”
The Minister for Sport, Mr Leslie Bruzon , expressed his gratitude: “We are deeply appreciative of UEFA’s decision to permit Europa Point Stadium to host these prestigious matches.
This achievement highlights the essential investment the GFA has made into Europa Point, which has been critical in securing this exemption. It is vital that this investment is safeguarded and properly managed to ensure ongoing benefits for the Gibraltar community. I extend my sincere thanks to the GFA for their unwavering efforts and to the cricket and rugby associations for their cooperation."

