Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 19th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA Executive Committee to meet next week

By Stephen Ignacio
19th April 2020

The UEFA Executive Committee will meet via videoconference next Thursday 23 April for an update meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football. This meeting will follow an information session for the General Secretaries of UEFA’s 55 member associations on Tuesday 21 April. The meetings will...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Local News

Positive signs in Europe over coronavirus ‘tempered by UK’, WHO says

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Brexit

Picardo on Brexit extension: ‘It wouldn't take a magician to read my mind’

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Football supports humanity's heroes

19th April 2020

Sports
English football will open behind closed doors Parry tells supporters

17th April 2020

Sports
GSLA and PAAMOA combine to keep seniors and vulnerables fit

16th April 2020

Sports
Live match – Chance for players to give back

16th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020