UEFA Executive Committee to meet next week
The UEFA Executive Committee will meet via videoconference next Thursday 23 April for an update meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football. This meeting will follow an information session for the General Secretaries of UEFA’s 55 member associations on Tuesday 21 April. The meetings will...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here