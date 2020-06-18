Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA issues guidelines on headers in youth football

By Stephen Ignacio
18th June 2020

UEFA’s Executive Committee has approved heading guidelines for young footballers which aim to help protect their health and ensure their safety both in training sessions and match play. Following the decision made this week UEFA stated that this follows on the results of two studies commissioned by UEFA in 2018, with independent research groups at...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

No cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Birthday marks end of chemo and 1000-km fundraiser

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Local News

Gib faces recession after Covid-19 pandemic, CM says

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Clubs required to have their finances in order to play in Europe

18th June 2020

Sports
Harmonised transfer window

18th June 2020

Sports
UEFA competitions to resume in August

18th June 2020

Sports
Gibraltar clubs will need to prepare for August European competitions

18th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020