UEFA produces new guidelines for Nations League matches affected by positive cases
UEFA has this Monday approved new guidelines for the forthcoming international Nations League matches in the event that matches are affected by positive cases of Covid-19 virus among teams. In what are unprecedented times for the sport, UEFA is adopting new measures, some of which have been derived from instances during the recent Champions League...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here