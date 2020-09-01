Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA produces new guidelines for Nations League matches affected by positive cases

By Stephen Ignacio
1st September 2020

UEFA has this Monday approved new guidelines for the forthcoming international Nations League matches in the event that matches are affected by positive cases of Covid-19 virus among teams. In what are unprecedented times for the sport, UEFA is adopting new measures, some of which have been derived from instances during the recent Champions League...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

GHA eyes saliva test for Covid-19

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Amanda cannot make it third time lucky against Mendes

1st September 2020

Sports
Gibraltar FA confirms all member associations will be using same protocols

31st August 2020

Sports
Grammarians HC feels declaring league null and void is “rushed”

31st August 2020

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps to play Rangers whilst Europa play Djurgårdens from Sweden

31st August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020