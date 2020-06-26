Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA promises close co-operation with European leagues over fixture clashes

St Joseph 0 Vs Glasgow Rangers 4 090719 Photo John Bugeja) UEFA Europe League first qualifying round first leg.

By Press Association
26th June 2020

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter An unprecedented number of top-flight domestic games are set to be played on Champions League nights next season with UEFA promising closer co-operation than ever with European leagues to tackle fixture congestion. UEFA prefers to keep European nights clear of top-flight domestic competition matches, and the Scottish Professional...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Bemusement in Gib over report claiming UK views Rock as ‘high risk’ for Covid-19 travel

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Local News

No update for Gibraltar as EasyJet restarts more international flights

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Clay Target Shooting first competitions

26th June 2020

Sports
Lions prepare for next season securing squad

26th June 2020

Sports
Europa Point add strength in depth with local players

26th June 2020

Sports
St Joseph's secures its locals

26th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020