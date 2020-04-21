UEFA reiterates its commitment to meeting the payments to member associations
UEFA today met its 55 member associations via videoconference and presented an update of the options being looked into by the two working groups that were created mid-March. According to their latest communique a variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches. “The funding of National Associations through UEFA’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here