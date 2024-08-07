UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Two Spanish national football players have been suspended by UEFA after they led chants of ‘Gibraltar es Español’ during the celebrations in Madrid of Spain’s Euro 2024 victory.

Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, better known as Rodri and Álvaro Morata have been suspended from taking part in Spain’s next international match.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against both Rodri, and Morata for the conduct that occurred during the public presentation of the 2024 UEFA European Championship trophy in Madrid on 15 July 2024, after an official complaint was submitted by the Gibraltar FA.

Following the proceedings the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has taken the following decisions:

“To suspend Royal Spanish Football Federation player, Mr. Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, for the next one (1) UEFA representative team competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible, for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.”

“To suspend Royal Spanish Football Federation player, Mr. Álvaro Borja Morata Martín, for the next one (1) UEFA representative team competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible, for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.”

Both Morata and Rodri are expected to challenge the decision with a report in el Mundo Deportivo this week alleging that the players were seeking to challenge the decision using their own personal lawyers.