Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Uefa Under 21 - Gibraltar U21 0-3 Portugal U21 in images

By Stephen Ignacio
14th October 2020

We take a look at last night’s action between the Gibraltar U21 and Portugal U21 played at the Victoria Stadium. The youngster for Gibraltar produced a sterling defensive display which reduced Portugal’s offensive opportunities to just the three goals when even betting companies had forecast a high score. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

