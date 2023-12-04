UK and EU must focus on ‘building better relationship’ after Brexit
Over seven years since the UK voted to leave the European Union, the focus now must be on “building a better relationship going forward”, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, said during a visit to Gibraltar this weekend. Sir Lindsay was speaking as Gibraltar, the UK, Spain and the EU prepare...
