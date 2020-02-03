Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

UK and EU offer differing views on Gibraltar and future relationship, as expected

Frank Augstein/PA Wire

By Brian Reyes
3rd February 2020

Boris Johnson insisted on Monday that the UK would negotiate a future relationship with the European Union “on behalf of the entire UK family including Gibraltar”, even as the bloc published guidelines that seek to exclude Gibraltar from any deal and give Spain the deciding voice in any parallel agreement extended to the Rock. The...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Brexit

UK and Gib play down claims on Rock and future negotiation 

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Brexit

Spain wants ‘area of shared prosperity’, new Foreign Minister says

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Sports

Harvey Dixon wins 10km Flat (Eastside) - (inclusive of special feature behind the scenes video)

Sun 2nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Island Games 2019 raised £4.9m in revenue for Gibraltar  

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Europa Point cancel friendly with Wuhan team as precaution

3rd February 2020

Local News
Speakers share life stories as GibTalks set to take a break 

3rd February 2020

Local News
Island Games 2019 raised £4.9m in revenue for Gibraltar  

3rd February 2020

Local News
Your Say poll sheds light on Gib’s ‘addictive’ use of social media 

3rd February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020