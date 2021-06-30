Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

UK and EU set to sign truce to hold off ‘sausage war’ trade dispute

By Press Association
30th June 2021

By PA Political Staff

A deal to hold off a post-Brexit ban on sausages and other chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is expected to be announced at the eleventh-hour.

The UK and the European Union are set to announce an extension to a grace period allowing their movement across the Irish Sea on Wednesday – hours before a ban would come into force.

Brussels’ post-Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday afternoon, while the UK is expected to issue a statement.

Downing Street anticipated that a deal to avoid a ban on sausage shipments, which would come into place on Thursday without action, would be reached “on terms which are acceptable to the UK”.

The UK Government had threatened to unilaterally extend the grace period, something which would have triggered retaliatory action from the EU in the trade conflict dubbed the “sausage war”.

A prohibition on chilled meats is one element of Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

Shipments of chilled meats from third countries into the single market are banned – a prohibition which will cover the rest of the UK unless a lasting solution is found.

Mr Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, told a Northern Ireland Assembly committee on Monday that he was confident an extension would be granted “that will address both sides’ needs and concerns”.

He said an “obvious” way to remove new Irish Sea trade checks and restrictions on a longer term basis would be for the UK to strike a deal on animal and plant standards that would see London align with Brussels’ agri-food regulations.

Most Read

Local News

As CM speaks of dialogue and mutual respect, Vox stunt offers reminder of old prejudices

Tue 29th Jun, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms another seven Delta variant infections, as active Covid cases reach 24

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Local News

For the GHA, normality in Covid times is not Green

Mon 28th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar votes to ease abortion laws

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
UK, Gib and Spain remain ‘extremely positive’ on treaty prospects, Commons told

24th June 2021

Brexit
UK trade with EU slumps as Brexit takes its toll – ONS

25th May 2021

Brexit
UK expects talks on Gib treaty to start in June, Lord Frost says

19th May 2021

Brexit
Spain hopes EU mandate for Gib treaty ‘finalised shortly’

12th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021