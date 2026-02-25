Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Feb, 2026

Local News

UK bone cement shortage has ‘no impact’ on GHA operations, government says

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
25th February 2026

The Gibraltar Government said scheduled orthopaedic operations are continuing without disruption after the Gibraltar Health Authority secured additional bone cement supplies amid a global shortage affecting the UK's National Health Service.

The Government noted that the shortage has led to the cancellation and postponement of a number of orthopaedic procedures in the UK, but said there has been no impact on operations in Gibraltar thanks to swift action by the GHA.

An urgent order of 24 units of bone cement was secured from Spain at short notice through the coordinated efforts of the GHA’s Procurement and Stores teams, working with clinical staff to ensure continuity of care.

The GHA is continuing to monitor international supply chain pressures and said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard services and maintain standards of patient care.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “I want to express my sincere and personalthanks to the Procurement and Stores teams, as well as to allthe professionals involved behind the scenes, for the speed and determination they have shown in securing this vital supply."

“Their work has ensured that, despite a global shortage that has placed significant pressure on other health systems, patients in Gibraltar have not experienced a single cancellation."

“This should give the public real confidence in their health service."

“It is a clear example of the strength, agility and forward planning that we are continuing to build within the GHA."

“Our priority is always the patient, and this rapid response has protected surgical capacity and ensured that treatment continues safely and on time.”

