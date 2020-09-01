Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

UK-bound minehunters stop in Gib after three-year Gulf deployment

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2020

Two Royal Navy minehunters arrived in Gibraltar on Sunday for a routine logistical stop en route to the UK after a three-year operational deployment in the Gulf.

HMS Blyth and HMS Ledbury had formed part of a UK mine-hunting flotilla in the Gulf.

HMS Blyth is one of seven Sandown Class Mine Countermeasures Vessels based at HM Naval Base Clyde, in Scotland.

HMS Ledbury, the oldest of eight Hunt-Class Mine Countermeasures vessels, is based at HM Naval Base Portsmouth.

