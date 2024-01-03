UK ‘committed’ to Gibraltar treaty, more talks in coming weeks

The UK Government remains committed to concluding a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar “as soon as possible”, with further negotiations “in the coming weeks”, the House of Lords was told this week.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, was asked about the current status of the Gibraltar negotiations in a written question by Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee.

The question followed the 14th formal UK/EU round of talks in London in December, as well as technical meetings around that session.

Gibraltar and Spain had both signalled progress, even while tempering expectation as to when a breakthrough might be announced.

“The UK Government, working side-by-side with the Government of Gibraltar, is committed to concluding a UK-EU treaty in respect of Gibraltar as soon as possible,” Lord Ahmad said this week

“The latest round of UK-EU negotiations took place on 13 and 14 December, further discussions are planned in the coming weeks.”

“The UK is steadfast in our support for Gibraltar and will not agree to anything that compromises sovereignty.”