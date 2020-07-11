Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

UK ‘committed’ to representing Gib interests in future trade deals, Commons told

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
11th July 2020

The UK Government is committed to representing the interests of Gibraltar and other British Overseas Territories as it negotiates international trade agreements after Brexit, the House of Commons was told this week.

Ranil Jayawardena, Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the UK’s Department for International Trade, was responding to questions from Labour MP Hilary Benn and Tory MP Andrew Rosindell on whether Gibraltar would be included in the scope of a free trade agreement being negotiated with Japan.

“The aim of HM Government is to agree an ambitious and comprehensive free trade agreement with Japan that builds on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, and secures additional benefits for British businesses,” he said.

“HM Government will make sure that our new agreements and our future trade policy promote the interests of the whole of the United Kingdom, our Crown Dependencies, and our Overseas Territories – including Gibraltar.”

“My department is are committed to representing the interests of our Overseas Territories in our international trade agreements and we are working closely with Gibraltar as we progress negotiations.”

