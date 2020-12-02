Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

UK Covid-19 vaccine priority list set out

Steve Parsons

By Press Association
2nd December 2020

By Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

Vaccine experts advising the Government have published a detailed list of who should get offered the Covid-19 jab first.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said care home residents were among those who should be given the jab first.

The committee examined data on who suffers the worst outcomes from coronavirus and who is at highest risk of death.

It published interim guidance earlier in the year, but this has now been amended slightly.

In the new guidance, those who are deemed to be “clinically extremely vulnerable” have moved higher up the priority list.

The priority list for “phase one” of the Covid-19 vaccination programme is:

– Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers

– All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers

– All those 75 years of age and over

– All those 70 years of age and over and people deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable

– All those 65 years of age and over

– All individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality

– All those 60 years of age and over

– All those 55 years of age and over

– All those 50 years of age and over.

