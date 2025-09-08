Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Sep, 2025

UK cross-party parliamentarians arrive in Gibraltar for National Day 

Moorish Castle with the Gibraltar flag. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2025

A cross-party delegation of Members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords will visit Gibraltar this week to mark Gibraltar National Day. 

The delegation will attend a series of official engagements, including the political rally at Casemates and a briefing with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.  

Discussions will cover current affairs, including the proposed treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union regarding Gibraltar. 

The delegation will be led by the Chair of the All-Party Group on Gibraltar, Labour MP Amanda Martin, and will include members of the Labour Party, the Conservative Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Ulster Unionist Party and crossbenchers. 

Alongside Ms Martin, the visiting parliamentarians include Matt Bishop MP (Labour); Martin Vickers MP (Conservative); Lord Brady (Conservative); Baroness Hooper (Conservative); Lord Kempsell (Conservative); Edward Morello MP (Liberal Democrats); Lord Rogan (Ulster Unionist Party); and Baroness Butler-Sloss (Crossbencher). 

In addition, former Conservative MP and previous chair of the All-Party Group, Sir Bob Neill, will also be in Gibraltar this week. 

Sir Bob will be formally awarded the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar by the Deputy Mayor, Nicky Guerrero, at a ceremony in City Hall this evening. 

