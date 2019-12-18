UK election observers highlight need for purdah in Gib elections
Gibraltar should implement a legal period of purdah to restrict the announcement of major infrastructure projects or government initiatives which would be advantageous to any one party. That was the recommendation of UK-based election observation group Democracy Volunteers, who were present and observed the October general election and the lead up to it. Currently Gibraltar...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here