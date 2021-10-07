UK/EU treaty on Gib must ‘honour principles’ of framework agreement, Commons committee says
Any UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar must “honour the principles” of the New Year’s Eve agreement reached by the UK, Spain and Gibraltar, the chairman of a House of Commons select committee said this week, adding that “loss of sovereignty and perpetual alignment with EU rules” cannot be the “price of the deal”. Conservative MP Bill...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here