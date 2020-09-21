Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

PA

By Reuters
21st September 2020

By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

Britain will face an exponentially growing death rate from Covid-19 within weeks unless urgent action is taken to halt a rapidly spreading second wave of the outbreak, the country's senior medics said on Monday.

The United Kingdom already has the biggest official Covid-19 death toll in Europe - and the fifth largest in the world - while it is borrowing record amounts in an attempt to pump emergency money through the damaged economy.

But new Covid-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 per day in Britain, according to week-old data, hospital admissions are doubling every eight days, and the testing system is buckling.

Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical officer, and Sir Patrick Vallance, its chief scientific adviser, cautioned that if left unrestricted the epidemic would reach 50,000 new cases per day by mid-October in the United Kingdom.

"If this continued along the path...the number of deaths directly from Covid ... will continue to rise, potentially on an exponential curve, that means doubling and doubling and doubling again and you can quickly move from really quite small numbers to really very large numbers," Professor Whitty said.

"If we don't do enough the virus will take off and at the moment that is the path that we are clearly on and if we do not change course then we're going to find ourselves in a very difficult problem."

The virus is spreading across all areas of the country and less than 8% of the population have antibodies to the virus, though in London around 17% of the population may have antibodies, Sir Patrick said.

Speed and action are urgently needed, Sir Patrick and Prof Whitty said, adding that as winter was approaching the COVID problem would haunt Britain for another six months at least.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said new restrictions would be different to last time. The government wants to crack down on socialising but schools and many workplaces will stay open.

‘GREAT CONCERN'

The chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recommended all four nations move up to COVID-19 alert "Level 4" - an epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the leaders of the three devolved nations that rising Covid-19 cases were a cause for "great concern" and he was committed to working with their administrations to tackle the virus.

The Sun newspaper reported that Mr Johnson would announce a 10pm closing time for pubs, bars and restaurants. He is due to address parliament on the coronavirus issue on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland said it would extend existing restrictions in some localities on households mixing indoors across the whole of the province from Tuesday, while Wales slapped curbs on four more areas, also from Tuesday, leaving just under a third of the Welsh population under restriction.

The Welsh measures prevent people entering the areas without a reasonable excuse such as education or work. People will also only be able to meet people they don't live with outdoors.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that additional restrictions were almost certain to be imposed.

The official UK death toll stands at 41,788 people. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Local News

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Wales puts Gibraltar back on quarantine exemption list

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Madrid asks for Spanish army's help in battling coronavirus surge

21st September 2020

UK/Spain News
UK could see 200 or more Covid-19 deaths per day, scientists warn

21st September 2020

UK/Spain News
Smoking quit rate in 2020 ‘highest in more than a decade’ - UK

21st September 2020

UK/Spain News
Charles: Climate crisis will ‘dwarf’ impact of coronavirus

21st September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020