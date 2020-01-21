Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

UK funding for electric car chargepoints on residential roads doubled

Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

By Press Association
21st January 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Government funding for electric vehicle chargepoints on residential streets will be doubled to £10 million next year, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the money will make it easier for people without an off-street parking space to charge their cars overnight.

It is estimated the investment could fund an additional 3,600 chargepoints.

The Government is also investigating how real-time information about public chargepoints - including whether they are available and in working order - could be incorporated into sat navs and journey planning apps.

Mr Shapps said: "We want to make electric cars the new normal, and ensuring drivers have convenient places to charge is key to that.

"By doubling funding again for chargepoints on streets where people live, and opening up data, we are helping drivers easily locate and use affordable, reliable chargepoints whether at home or on the road."

Future of transport minister George Freeman said: "Comprehensive chargepoint data is crucial for mapping charging hotspots and notspots for consumers, to help to drive forward the electric vehicle revolution.

"We urge local councils to make use of the funding available to ensure their residents feel the benefits of cleaner transport."

There are more than 17,000 devices providing in excess of 24,000 publicly available chargepoints in the UK, according to the DfT.

Some 2,400 of these are rapid chargepoints.

Figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows 38,000 pure electric new cars were bought in 2019, more than double the previous year.

These cars now hold a 1.6% share of the new car market.

But industry experts have warned demand for electric cars will be restricted unless there are significant improvements to the charging infrastructure.

The UK plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040.

