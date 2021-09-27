Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

UK joins handful of countries with two-thirds of population fully vaccinated

By Press Association
27th September 2021

By Ian Jones, PA

The UK has joined a handful of countries to have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds of its entire population against Covid-19.

More than 44.7 million second doses have now been delivered in the UK, according to Government figures – the equivalent of just over 66.6% of the total population.

Other countries to have already passed this figure include Canada (with at least 70% of people fully vaccinated), Chile (73%) and Singapore (76%).

A number of European nations have also beaten the UK to the milestone of two-thirds fully jabbed, such as Italy (67%), Belgium (71%), Ireland (73%) and Spain (77%).

Portugal continues to lead the world, however, with at least 84% of its total population having now received two doses of the vaccine.

Figures for other countries have been compiled by Our World in Data using the latest official information from governments and health ministries.

Take-up of Covid-19 vaccines continues to vary across the UK, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

While Scotland and Wales have both managed to give two doses of vaccine to 70% of their respective populations, the equivalent figure for Northern Ireland is just over 63%.

In England the figure currently stands at just under two-thirds.

There is also wide variation among age groups.

At least 95% of people in Scotland in all groups aged 55 and over have had both doses, but in Wales this threshold has been reached just for groups aged 70 and over.

In England it has been reached only for people aged 60 to 64 and 70 to 79.

Northern Ireland reports its vaccination uptake in larger age groups, with the latest data suggesting two doses have been given to more than 95% of people aged 60-69, 70-79 and 80 and over.

