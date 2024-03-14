UK names new ambassador to Madrid

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has named Alex Ellis as the next UK ambassador to Spain, succeeding Hugh Elliott who leaves the post this summer.

Mr Ellis, currently the British High Commissioner to New Delhi, has been a diplomat since 1992, including stints as Deputy National Security Adviser to the Cabinet Office and Director General of the Department for Exiting the European Union prior to his India posting.

He has also been ambassador to Brasilia and Lisbon, as well as Director of Strategy at the then Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

This will be his second posting to Madrid, having been Counsellor for EU and Global Affairs at the embassy from 2003 to 2005.

Mr Elliott will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

During his time in Madrid, he has played a key role in the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s future relations with the bloc.