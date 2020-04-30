UK police ‘horrified’ by swastikas daubed on ‘Protect the NHS’ signs

By Tom Wilkinson, PA

Police were “horrified” to find swastikas sprayed on signs urging people to stay at home and protect the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of yellow “car park closed” signs along the coast between Seaton Sluice and Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, were attacked overnight by vandals.

At least five locations over two miles were attacked, including a sign saying “Car park closed, stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives”.

Council teams were sent out to clean off the swastikas.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Whilst on patrol in the Blyth Road, Whitley Bay area, one of our special constables was horrified to come across two swastikas spray painted on to car park closure signs at the car park approaching St Mary’s Lighthouse.”

The force urged anyone with information to send details to the Report an Incident section of the Northumbria Police website.