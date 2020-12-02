Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK public must be warned that ‘swallowing hand sanitiser can kill’

By Press Association
2nd December 2020

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

The public must be warned that hand sanitiser can kill if it is swallowed, an expert has said, as cases of accidental poisoning continue to rise.

More needs to be done to protect people against the dangers of ingesting sanitiser with a high alcohol content, but particularly children, the elderly and those with mental health issues, according to researcher Georgia Richards from the University of Oxford.

Her analysis of two deaths identified in coroners’ reports, and published in the journal BMJ Evidence Based Medicine, says the public is largely unaware of the hazards posed by sanitiser.

She points to a 61% increase in poisonings from alcohol-based hand sanitisers reported to the National Poisons Information Service (NPIS) in the UK, from 155 between January and September 2019 to 398 between January and September 2020.

Two children in Australia and the US have also suffered accidental poisoning from sanitiser at home during the pandemic, she writes.

“The volume of these products now to be found around homes, hospitals, schools, workplaces and elsewhere may be a cause for concern,” she said.

“Warnings about the toxicity and lethality of intentionally or unintentionally ingesting alcohol-based hand sanitisers have not been widely disseminated.”

Ms Richards describes two pre-pandemic deaths in NHS hospital trusts from ingestion, with the first being a young woman who was detained in a psychiatric unit and given an antidepressant.

She was found dead in her hospital bed three days later with a container of hand sanitising gel beside her.

The gel was readily accessible to patients on the ward from a communal dispenser, and patients were allowed to fill cups or other containers with it to keep in their rooms.

A high level of alcohol was found in her blood, and her death was attributed to “ingestion of alcohol and (antidepressant) venlafaxine” by the coroner, who said the combination had suppressed her breathing.

The Department of Health responded to the coroner’s report describing national guidelines and strategies to prevent suicides.

But no specific actions were undertaken or proposed by the Department of Health, Ms Richards said, and it is difficult to ascertain what steps were taken by the trust.

The second case involved a 76-year-old man who unintentionally swallowed alcohol-based hand sanitiser foam, which had been attached to the foot of his hospital bed.

John Haughey, 76, is known to have drunk more than half a litre of the gel while in a confused state at Hull Royal Infirmary in 2015.

The substance contained 75% alcohol, which is equivalent to consuming a litre of gin.

Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust admitted in 2017 that it had failed to reach the standard of care it wanted but had since taken “robust action”.

It agreed to pay an undisclosed, five-figure sum in damages to Mr Haughey’s family.

Following an inquest, Hull coroner Professor Paul Marks wrote to the chief executive of NHS England to warn that similar deaths could occur if changes were not introduced.

In his response to the coroner in 2017, former NHS England medical director Professor Sir Bruce Keogh said organisations had already been issued with “significant guidance” underlining the need for risk assessments when gels were used near vulnerable patients.

However, he said “the continued persistence of these problems” meant regulators were considering further action, including the introduction of dispensers limiting the amount of gel released in NHS settings.

Most Read

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Exercise Barbarian Drive

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain warns ‘no turning back’ on border implications of ‘no deal’ Brexit

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus: WHO updates guidance on mask wearing

2nd December 2020

UK/Spain News
Windsor Castle is ready for Christmas with a 20ft tree

2nd December 2020

UK/Spain News
UK Covid-19 vaccine priority list set out

2nd December 2020

UK/Spain News
Novel inspired by Shakespeare’s son wins book prize

2nd December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020