Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

Passengers at Gibraltar International Airport. Photo by Brian Reyes

By Brian Reyes
6th December 2023

The UK Government said it is willing to explore “practical and technical options” to allow flights between Gibraltar and the EU, but only if Gibraltar is content and sovereignty is not compromised.

The position was set out by the permanent under-secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Leo Docherty, in response to a question in the House of Commons this week.

The development came as European Commission executive vice president Maros Sefcovic, who is leading the negotiation for the EU, said he was confident negotiators could achieve “quite big progress” and that the Commission would do its “utmost” to achieve a deal, even while cautioning the “final push” would be “the most difficult”.

The UK – with Gibraltar – and the EU are due to meet in London next week for the 14th formal round of negotiation for a treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

The meeting will take place a week after the UK, Gibraltar and Spain held a technical meeting in Malaga ahead of the formal round.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, have also discussed the Gibraltar treaty in recent days.

In Brussels on Wednesday, Mr Sefcovic signalled tempered optimism as the negotiation enters its final stages.

“We are working very closely with our UK partners and of course, which is absolutely natural, we are cooperating in every aspect of these negotiations with Spain, with our member State, and I think that we achieve quite big progress in a lot of areas,” Mr Sefcovic told reporters at the Commission’s daily midday press briefing on Wednesday.

“And I think that what we need to achieve is what I would describe the final push.”

“But being in many negotiations of these kinds, the last mile is always the most difficult one.”

“So I would not predict the final outcome.”

“I can only tell you that there is enormous interest from the sides of the European Commission to be as helpful as possible.”

“And I know that if you can achieve the solution for Gibraltar, that it would be good news for the people living in Gibraltar, for the people of Spain and United Kingdom, and we as the European Commission will do our utmost to help this process.”

The comments in London and Brussels came amid wide speculation that the future use of Gibraltar’s airport is one of the final stumbling blocks to reaching agreement.

Spain has said it wants “joint use” of the airport, something rejected by Gibraltar and the UK, which prefer the phrase “enhanced use” and point out too that the airport was not included in the framework agreement that forms the basis for the negotiation.

Mr Docherty’s response in the Commons indicates that the issue is a live one and that all sides are seeking a solution that will unlock the potential for greater use of the airport while respecting each side’s red lines on sovereignty.

“The Foreign Secretary has spoken to the Spanish Foreign Minister and underlined the UK Government’s commitment to concluding a UK-EU Gibraltar treaty,” Mr Docherty said.

“Throughout negotiations, working side-by-side with the Government of Gibraltar, we have presented proposals that maintain the careful balance of the December 2020 Political Framework, agreed between the UK, with Gibraltar, and Spain.”

“We are prepared to explore practical and technical options to facilitate flights between Gibraltar and the EU.”

“The UK will only agree to terms that the Government of Gibraltar are content with and will not agree to anything that compromises sovereignty.”

Most Read

Brexit

Gib, UK and Spain continue treaty discussions in Malaga

Tue 5th Dec, 2023

Local News

GHA complaints move to Ministry and plans scrapped for hospital entrance

Tue 5th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Formal treaty round set for next week as negotiation enters ‘final stages’

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Local News

Azopardi wins GSD leadership election, as both candidates put focus on unity going forward

Tue 5th Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Formal treaty round set for next week as negotiation enters ‘final stages’

6th December 2023

Local News
Azopardi wins GSD leadership election, as both candidates put focus on unity going forward

5th December 2023

Local News
UK students would be ‘game changer’ for University of Gibraltar

4th December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Brexit’s unknown consequences

27th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023