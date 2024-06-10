UK should ‘demilitarise’ Gibraltar, Spain tells UN
Spain used a speech to the UN Committee of 24 on Monday to once again call on the UK to “demilitarise” Gibraltar. In a short intervention in New York, Hector Gómez Hernández, Spain’s permanent representative to the UN, out the traditional Spanish position and complained that Gibraltar undermined Spain’s territorial integrity. Spain, Mr Gómez said,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here