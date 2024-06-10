Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

UK/Spain News

UK should ‘demilitarise’ Gibraltar, Spain tells UN

Photo via UN

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2024

Spain used a speech to the UN Committee of 24 on Monday to once again call on the UK to “demilitarise” Gibraltar. In a short intervention in New York, Hector Gómez Hernández, Spain’s permanent representative to the UN, out the traditional Spanish position and complained that Gibraltar undermined Spain’s territorial integrity. Spain, Mr Gómez said,...

Continue Reading

