Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK ‘steadfast’ in support for Gib and commitment to treaty, Commons told

By Brian Reyes
7th June 2023

The UK Government remains “steadfast” in its support for Gibraltar and committed to concluding an EU/UK treaty for the Rock “as soon as possible”, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons on Wednesday. Mr Dowden, who was standing in for Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions, was responding to Conservative MP Sir...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Jail for teenager equipped for stealing

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

McGrail to UK detectives: ‘I’m being stitched up’

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Kingsway set for first scheduled quarterly maintenance

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Local News

Man jailed eight months for cocaine offence

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Children’s doctors call for ban on disposable vapes

6th June 2023

UK/Spain News
Blood test to detect 50 different types of cancer shows promise in NHS trial

2nd June 2023

UK/Spain News
La Linea’s Juan Franco ‘concerned’ about changing political landscape in Spain

30th May 2023

UK/Spain News
Sanchez calls snap general election after support for PP and Vox surges across Spain

29th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023