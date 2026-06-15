UK to ban social media for under 16s, in move welcomed by Gib campaigners

Children in the UK under age 16 will be banned from social media in a “big moment for our country”, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday.

The Prime Minister announced the restriction in a Downing Street press conference as he warned social media was having an impact on children’s happiness and mental health.

The announcement was welcomed in Gibraltar by the campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood Gibraltar, which urged continued focus here on practical steps to ensure “healthier childhoods in the digital age”.

In announcing the ban, Sir Keir said he would not compromise on the “safety and happiness of our children”.

He said he was confident the ban can be effective but acknowledged some children would find their way around it.

The measure is expected to come into force by early next year.

The UK Government will also take “world leading” action on gaming and live streaming platforms so strangers will not be able to contact children, he said.

The restrictions will be required to be switched on by default for children up to 17.

The Government is also looking at potential overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s.

The Prime Minister said a full ban on under-16s accessing social media sites was “the right choice”.

Sir Keir, a father-of-two, said: “This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong.”

“But Government is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice.”

“I come to it as a parent myself. I know exactly the fears that we all feel when we’re thinking about this issue.”

“All I’ve ever wanted for my own children, hand on heart, is for them to be happy and for them to be safe, and I think that’s what any parent wants, but I ask the question now: Do we truly believe that social media creates a happy environment for our children?”

“Do we truly believe that it’s a place where they can feel safe? I don’t think I even need to answer those questions, do I?”

“Every parent can see it with their own eyes. Social media is making children unhappy.”

He said it was “making it easier for bullies to harass and abuse” children and “could even be harming their mental health – exposing them to content that is dangerous, because that’s what grabs the attention”.

The Prime Minister’s announcements were met with applause from campaigners invited into No 10 to hear his speech.

His announcement came shortly before he travelled to the G7 summit in France, where he will be joined by world leaders including US president Donald Trump.

There has been resistance from the Trump administration about action against social media sites which are largely based in the US.

Sir Keir said he had spoken to Mr Trump and would discuss the issue with him again but stressed that many countries around the world were “grappling” with the issue of children’s safety online.

In Gibraltar, Smartphone Free Childhood Gibraltar said the debate around children's digital wellbeing had moved rapidly in recent years.

“What was once dismissed as parental anxiety is now supported by an increasingly substantial body of evidence linking smartphone and social media use to poorer mental health outcomes, disrupted sleep, reduced attention, increased exposure to harmful content, and diminished real-world social connection,” the group said in a statement reacting to the UK news.

“We are encouraged to see policymakers around the world engaging seriously with this growing evidence of the risks associated with smartphone and social media use among young people.”

“By announcing these restrictions, the UK has today joined many other countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, and Spain who are taking significant and bold steps to address the challenges children are facing growing up in an online world.”

“As a parent-led movement, Smartphone Free Childhood Gibraltar believes that our youth deserves the opportunity to develop, learn, socialise and thrive without being subjected to unnecessary digital pressures at increasingly young ages.”

“In the same way that Gibraltar has already taken the initiative to implement a school phone ban ahead of many other jurisdictions now seeking to do the same, we hope our jurisdiction is able to consider the implications of these worldwide developments regarding wider

smartphone and social media bans, and move swiftly towards adopting similar measures, guidance and protections for children and young people locally.”

“The evidence base continues to grow, and with it the need for action.”

“The question is no longer whether smartphone and social media use can be harmful to children, but what practical steps should be taken to reduce those harms while supporting families, schools and communities.”

“We look forward to continuing to work constructively with all stakeholders, parents, caregivers, and the wider community to help ensure that Gibraltar remains at the forefront of creating healthier childhoods in the digital age.”

The UK’s landmark decision follows a three-month public consultation, the second-largest in UK history, that drew a total of 116,000 responses from parents, young people, the tech industry and child safety and privacy advocacy groups on how children use digital technology, and further measures to prepare them for the future in an age of rapid technological change.

The findings revealed 90% of parents who responded backed a social media ban for under-16s.

More than 83% of parents stated that the benefits of social media are outright outweighed by the risks, while wo-thirds of young people surveyed agreed that restricting high-risk features would make them safer online.

PA contributed reporting for this article.