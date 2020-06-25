Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK to start new tradition of applauding NHS on its birthday

Shuvaseesh Das/Historic England

By Eyleen Gomez
25th June 2020

By Laura Parnaby, PA

A nationwide clap to thank the NHS will take place next Sunday, which is hoped to become an annual tradition.

Following the success of the weekly Clap for Carers, people will be encouraged to reflect on the heroes of the pandemic with family and friends at 5pm on July 5 – the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

Broadcasters will also suspend transmissions for a moment as a mark of respect.

On July 4, the evening before, people will also be asked to put a light in their windows in remembrance of those lost to the pandemic.

Public buildings will also be lit up in blue for the NHS including the Royal Albert Hall, Blackpool Tower, the Shard and the Wembley Arch.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said he hopes the public will use the anniversary as an opportunity to “say a heartfelt thank you” to hospital staff.

Sir Simon said: “This year has been the most challenging in NHS history, with staff displaying extraordinary dedication, skill and compassion to care for the 100,000 patients with Covid-19 who needed specialist hospital treatment and many others besides.

“During this testing time our nurses, doctors, physios, pharmacists and countless more colleagues were sustained by the support of the public, not least through the weekly applause for key workers.

“No health service, not even the NHS, could have coped alone with this coronavirus pandemic.

“From bus drivers and teachers to care staff and food retailers and, of course, the public who took action to stay at home to stop infection spreading, everyone played their part.”

Chief executive for NHS Wales Dr Andrew Goodall said Clap for Carers was “very much embraced” in Wales and he is “delighted” to support the clap on July 5.

“I know communities across Wales will want to pay tribute and thank everyone who has played their part in supporting our nation through this pandemic,” he said.

The nationwide clap has been organised following a letter from the Together coalition, in which influential figures including Sir Simon and the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Rev Justin Welby voiced their support for making July 5 an official day of commemoration.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Five men in two kayaks rescued south of the Rock

Sun 21st Jun, 2020

Local News

Secret documents shed light on British attempts to fuel tension between Spain and Morocco over Gibraltar

Wed 24th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Rule out chlorinated chicken being ‘on the menu’ in trade talks, says MP

25th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Leave wind farms to business and we can fuel green recovery – energy boss

25th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Zoos offered aid to avoid ‘unplanned euthanasia’ of animals

25th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

25th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020