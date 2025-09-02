Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

UK UNESCO chief visits Gorham’s Cave

By Chronicle Staff
2nd September 2025

The Secretary General and Chief Executive of the United Kingdom’s National Commission for UNESCO, James Bridge, visited the Gorham’s Cave Complex World Heritage Site on Friday.

Mr Bridge was shown around the site by Professors Clive and Geraldine Finlayson, along with Dr Stewart Finlayson, who leads the scientific team. Archaeologist Stephanie Kassam explained the excavation work being carried out this year.

Mr Bridge said: “It was a privilege to visit Gibraltar’s Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site – a world class place of wonder, cutting edge research and extraordinary stories. Professor and Drs Finlayson, along with the young archaeologists there, brought Neanderthal and Phoenician Gibraltar to life. Gibraltar’s site, part of the global UNESCO family, brings international interest, connections and opportunities.”

Following the visit, Mr Bridge met the Minister with responsibility for World Heritage, Dr John Cortes.

Dr Cortes said: “Once again the fantastic work being done by the team at the National Museum in protecting, managing and promoting this important asset of the World’s Heritage has been recognised by a top expert. James was extremely impressed by Gorham’s and its management and will carry the message far and wide in the world of UNESCO and World Heritage, once again putting Gibraltar on the map.”

