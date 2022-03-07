Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Ukrainian President Zelensky to address UK MPs about Russian invasion

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

By Press Association
7th March 2022

By Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a “historic address” to MPs on Tuesday by video link, it has been announced.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he had granted the request for Mr Zelensky to read a statement to the House of Commons at 5pm on the Russian invasion of his country.

Sir Lindsay said: “Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.”

“Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible.”

MPs will be able to watch the speech on screens installed overnight above either side of the chamber, House of Commons officials said.

More than 500 headsets will be made available to enable the UK’s elected representatives to hear a simultaneous translation in English.

There will be no questions at the end of the address to Mr Zelensky, who is reportedly at risk of assassination by pro-Russian groups in Kyiv.

Reports have suggested the Ukrainian leader will call for more arms to help defend his country and renew demands for a no-fly zone to stem the Russian attack.

The UK and Nato allies have consistently ruled out policing Ukraine’s skies, with concerns it could escalate and broaden the conflict, with Vladimir Putin also declaring that any third party involvement in a no-fly zone would be read as active participation in the battle.

During diplomatic meetings on Monday, Boris Johnson agreed with allies that more defensive support needs to be given to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister met his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte at Downing Street, with No 10 saying they agreed to “continue to support Ukraine economically, diplomatically and with defensive equipment.”

Mr Zelensky addressed MEPs in the European Parliament last week and on Saturday gave a virtual message to the US Senate as his country’s defence against the incursion continues.

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

Spanish data shows stark difference to UK on incursions into BGTW

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Now in Poland, a Gibraltarian man describes nightmare journey from Ukraine to safety

Wed 2nd Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Sadiq Khan unveils plan to expand Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

4th March 2022

UK/Spain News
YouTube blocks access to RT and Sputnik across Europe

1st March 2022

UK/Spain News
Ukraine ‘on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe’, UK Ambassador says

1st March 2022

UK/Spain News
PM says Russian invasion is a ‘disastrous misbegotten venture’ by Putin

28th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022