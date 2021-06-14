ULB Europa claim title

The first season of the joint basketball venture between ULB (la Linea Basketball) and Europa FC has seen the ULB Europa team claim the Senior Provincial championship title winning this Sunday’s final.

The ULb Europa side lifted the championship title after beating Asirtec SD Candray 68-47 completing an unbeaten run to claim the trophy.

The teams’ core players are among some of the best female players from Gibraltar, most of which have played for the national side. This was the first season in which the joint venture has played together finishing their group table in top place and this weekend winning their play-off and the final to complete what has been an excellent run in which they have led the table throughout.

Joelle Moreno was to be ULB Europa’s top scorer with 15 points followed by Zainya Reyes with 13 both Gibraltar national players.

Cellene Griffin (0), Ainoha Izquierdo (0), Zaynia Reyes (13), Lydia Ouadrassi (0), Joelle Moreno (15), Kaira Sene (2), Joelle Grech (11), Joana Chichon (0), Talia Gilbert (0), Courtney Ferrer (0), Kira Ruiz (8) y Zara Andrades (19)