Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

ULB Europa claim title

By Stephen Ignacio
13th June 2021

The first season of the joint basketball venture between ULB (la Linea Basketball) and Europa FC has seen the ULB Europa team claim the Senior Provincial championship title winning this Sunday’s final.
The ULb Europa side lifted the championship title after beating Asirtec SD Candray 68-47 completing an unbeaten run to claim the trophy.
The teams’ core players are among some of the best female players from Gibraltar, most of which have played for the national side. This was the first season in which the joint venture has played together finishing their group table in top place and this weekend winning their play-off and the final to complete what has been an excellent run in which they have led the table throughout.
Joelle Moreno was to be ULB Europa’s top scorer with 15 points followed by Zainya Reyes with 13 both Gibraltar national players.
Cellene Griffin (0), Ainoha Izquierdo (0),  Zaynia Reyes (13), Lydia Ouadrassi (0), Joelle Moreno (15), Kaira Sene (2), Joelle Grech (11), Joana Chichon (0), Talia Gilbert  (0), Courtney Ferrer (0), Kira Ruiz (8) y Zara Andrades (19)

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Officials mull border management in case of no treaty on movement

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Dr Joseph Garcia appointed CMG in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Sat 12th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar FA posts message for Christian Eriksen

13th June 2021

Sports
Raheem Sterling fires England to Euro 2020 victory over Croatia at Wembley

13th June 2021

Sports
Gareth Southgate: Brilliant to give joy to England fans but focus is on Scotland

13th June 2021

Sports
Finland edge out Denmark after Christian Eriksen collapse halts Euro 2020 tie

12th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021