Sat 12th Jun, 2021

Sports

ULB Europa enter play-offs for Provincial title

By Stephen Ignacio
12th June 2021

ULB Europa, a joint venture basketball team between La Linea and Europa basketball sides this Saturday play their semi-final play-off against Asirtec Candray as they bid to become champions in the “Campeonato Provincial Sénior Femenino.”
ULB Europa, whose main core of players are some of Gibraltar’s top female basketball players have remained unbeaten throughout the season.
They now enter the final hurdle to claim the title as they host the “final four” in La Linea. their opponents includes CD Mergablo from Conil , CB Gades from Cádiz and Asirtec SD Candray from San Fernando.
A victory this evening against Asirtec SD Candray would not only throw them into tomorrow’s final, but would also allow them to defend their unbeaten run in the finals. The winners of the finals would be promoted to the “primera nacional.”

