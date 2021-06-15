Ullger forms part of the sketchbook exhibition online
New works by local artist Karl Ullger are featured this month by the Blanco Gallery a new online space which came to light as a result of the pandemic. Curator and Director of Blancogallery.com, Adela Blanco, was organising exhibitions and producing in-person exchanges with a group of artists until the pandemic got hold. Opting for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here