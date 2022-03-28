Ullger to remain in post as Commissioner for another year, at least
The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, will remain in the post through to April 2023, in a move that adds a year to his tenure and seeks to ensure “continuity and stability” as the Royal Gibraltar Police ploughs on with a programme to reform the force to best meet the challenges of modern policing on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here