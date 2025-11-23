Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Unauthorised drone activity causes disruption at Gibraltar airport

Stock image of easyJet at Gibraltar International Airport. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2025

Drones spotted in the area of the airfield on Saturday night delayed an outbound easyJet flight from Gibraltar and forced an RAF plane to be diverted to Portugal as a safety precaution.

The latest incident is the third time this year that flights to and from Gibraltar have been disrupted due to unauthorised drone activity in the vicinity of the runway, and the second time in just over a month.

“A drone which presented a potential risk to an incoming aircraft was sighted at approximately 20.48 [on Saturday] by staff at RAF Gibraltar,” a spokesperson for HQ British Forces, which operates the runway, said.

“While the aircraft was holding, six further sightings were reported and the incoming flight elected to divert.”

“The easyJet flight departure was delayed until 20.20 when the airfield had been declared safe.”

Last month, two easyJet flighs were delyed leaving Gibraltar after drones were spotted near the runway, and a Bristol flight was disrupted in January for the same reason.

Under Gibraltar law, it is an offence to fly a drone without permission from the Director of Civil Aviation.

The drones impacting Gibraltar airport are believed to be linked to smuggling activity in neighbouring Spain.

But the incidents come against international concern about drone activity near military bases including some used by US forces in the UK.

Likewise other countries across Europe have also experienced disruption, with speculation Russia could be behind some of the incidents.

Last month UK Defence Secretary John Healey announced new powers to allow the military to shoot down drones around bases in the UK mainland.

The new powers to protect military bases will be included in the Armed Forces Bill, with Mr Healey pledging to “do what’s needed to defend the British people”.

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Second phase of Bob Peliza Mews completion in 2027

Sat 22nd Nov, 2025

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Gibraltar match against Georgia ends with eight red cards

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Bells of St Andrews ring out as The Rock Sanctuary starts to take shape

Fri 21st Nov, 2025

