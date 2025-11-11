Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Unbuilt Gibraltar 2025 exhibition set to open at Growing Artists Hub

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2025

A new exhibition exploring alternative visions of Gibraltar’s urban landscape will be held from November 20-21 at the Growing Artists Hub in Irish Town.

Unbuilt Gibraltar 2025 invites the public to reflect on architectural and planning projects that were never realised offering a glimpse into what the Rock might have looked like had different paths been taken.

“This unique exhibition showcases the visionary architectural and urban planning concepts that never left the drawing board, a city that could have been,” said a statement from organisers.

“From rediscovered development proposals of the 1960s to innovative student concepts and modern-day designs, Unbuilt Gibraltar 2025 reveals an alternative urban landscape, one shaped by imagination and the enduring question - what if?”

Adding that the exhibition will highlight the power of design to inspire reflection on the past while sparking dialogue about the Gibraltar of the future.

Contributors include local firms and designers, including Garcia+Cox Architects, Orfila Architects, Gamma Architects, GCA Architects, WRSM Architects, Montagu Group, AKS, Arc Design, the Gibraltar Garrison Library and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust as well as Mel Martinez and past and present planning officers of Town Planning.

“The exhibition brings together a diverse collection of architectural and urban development visions. Each piece offers a glimpse into Gibraltar’s evolving identity, balancing cultural heritage with forward-thinking innovation. Visitors are invited to step into a world of ideas and imagination to explore the alternative visions of our built environment and discover how different choices might have reshaped the Gibraltar we know today,” the organisers said.

Unbuilt Gibraltar 2025 is sponsored by Garcia+Cox Architects, OTWO, Gamma Architects and Roland Láposi.

The exhibition will be open to the public at The Growing Artists Hub, Old Police Station, 120A Irish Town, on November 20–21 between 9:30am to 5pm.

