Under 14s to play St Joseph’s on Sunday
The Under 14 national squad will this weekend play a practise match against St Joseph’s youth team as they prepare to travel to Belarus. The youth team, headed by Grassroots Director Leslie Asquez have been training this past week to get ready for their international matches next week. The squad have been among one of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here