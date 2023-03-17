Under 16 squad named for Bulgaria tournament

Gibraltar FA Under 16 selectors named their squad for their forthcoming UEFA Development Tournament in Bulgaria.

The twenty-man squad has been hard at training during the past weeks as they look towards showcasing their talents in the international stage.

UEFA’s development tournaments have yielded many stars in recent years since it was first established some ten years ago. Launched at a time when Gibraltar was entering UEFA for the first time.

The tournaments which have seen the likes of Erling Haaland showcased during their early years, and also aided Gibraltar.

Players such as Tjay De Barr and Jaylan Hankin among the many who have since risen through the ranks and entered the senior national squad.

This year’s team, who have had the benefit of the additional times given to national sides, have also benefitted from the guidance provided by present national senior squad players such as Scott Wiseman who have been involved n coaching the team.

For many of the players the tournament will also come as a chance to showcase their talents on the international stage, especially to local coaches as they bid for their place in senior club football. Young players now looking towards football as an opportunity for employment in the game where once, just a decade ago, such an opportunity was only limited to those willing to step away from Gibraltar to try their luck in football abroad.

The new opportunities were in full view on Wednesday as on the one side the Under 16 squad had been announced, with the senior squad (now including full local professional footballers) training for their international matches, whilst on the side lines (although very much in everyone’s focus) the more veteran players prepared for their walking football tournaments. None of these players having had the opportunity to play professionally in Gibraltar during their senior playing days.

