Under 16s will be heading to Malta
The Gibraltar U16 Girls squad are currently in their final preparations before departing for the upcoming UEFA Youth Development Tournament in Malta. The team will be away from 19th-27th February and will play matches against Azerbaijan, Scotland and hosts Malta: Friday, 21st February 2020 Azerbaijan vs Gibraltar KO 1:30pm Sunday, 23rd February 2020 Gibraltar vs...
