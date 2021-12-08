Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sports

Under 17s drawn again Serbia, Russia and Cyprus

By Stephen Ignacio
8th December 2021

Gibraltar has been drawn into Group 11 of UEFA's 2022/23 European Under-17 Championship qualifying round. As a result Gibraltar will now face off against Serbia, Russia and Cyprus for a place in the elite round qualifiers in the spring of 2023. The qualifying round matches will be played either in the summer or autumn of...

