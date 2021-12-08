Under 17s drawn again Serbia, Russia and Cyprus
Gibraltar has been drawn into Group 11 of UEFA's 2022/23 European Under-17 Championship qualifying round. As a result Gibraltar will now face off against Serbia, Russia and Cyprus for a place in the elite round qualifiers in the spring of 2023. The qualifying round matches will be played either in the summer or autumn of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here