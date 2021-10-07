Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Under 17s start their campaign in Finland

By Stephen Ignacio
7th October 2021

Three goals in the final minutes of the match was to see Bosnia and Herzegovina U17 finish with a flattering 6-1 victory against Gibraltar’s U17 in what was the first match of Group 7 in Finland.
Gibraltar had held its own and although going down 2-0 in the first half was to see Bartolo shorter the gap with a 59th minute goal.
Bosnia were to add their third, but it was not one way traffic for the eventual victors with Gibraltar creating their chances.
It was not until the 89th minute that Bosnia were to add their fourth. Two further goals within injury time completing their 6-1 victory after having dominated possession during the bulk of the match. The Gibraltar youngsters, however, having created openings themselves as they opened their campaign in the UEFA U17 Championship preliminary round Qualifier group matches

Data courtesy UEFA

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar ‘wants to see action from UN’

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Local News

EU ends legal challenge over Gibraltar state aid

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU ministers give green light to ‘hard and tricky’ treaty talks

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

UK move on EU ID cards triggered passport stamps for Gib ‘blue card’ holders, Govt says

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Local News

GFSB welcomes Main Street BID scheme

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Isle of Man with an emphatic victory over Malta as Europe Netball Open Challenge starts in earnest

7th October 2021

Sports
Gibraltar netball kept heads high against quality Northern Ireland

7th October 2021

Sports
“Our ultimate goal is to win gold” says young Campion

7th October 2021

Sports
7th dan grading for Gibraltar taekwondo masters

7th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021