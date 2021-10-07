Under 17s start their campaign in Finland

Three goals in the final minutes of the match was to see Bosnia and Herzegovina U17 finish with a flattering 6-1 victory against Gibraltar’s U17 in what was the first match of Group 7 in Finland.

Gibraltar had held its own and although going down 2-0 in the first half was to see Bartolo shorter the gap with a 59th minute goal.

Bosnia were to add their third, but it was not one way traffic for the eventual victors with Gibraltar creating their chances.

It was not until the 89th minute that Bosnia were to add their fourth. Two further goals within injury time completing their 6-1 victory after having dominated possession during the bulk of the match. The Gibraltar youngsters, however, having created openings themselves as they opened their campaign in the UEFA U17 Championship preliminary round Qualifier group matches



Data courtesy UEFA