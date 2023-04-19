Under 18 goes to the wire

The two U18 matches played in the three days after the Easter break were won by Lincoln Bayside and unbeaten leaders Bavaria Blue Stars Pink, taking the outcome of this season’s Junior title to the wire, when both meet on Tuesday 25th at 7.15 pm.

Lincoln Bayside (JD Cassaglia 21, Kaylan Balloqui 11, A Collado 11, J Chichon 10) beat GibYellow Soldiers (David Connor 27, Quinton McGlashan 19) 82 - 62; and Bavaria Blue Stars Pink (Matvey Celecia 35, Nick Andrews 14, Jack Sheriff 12) beat Europa Valmar (Jack Tunbridge 23, Louis Dalmedo 11) 76 - 50.

BBSP beat LB by 8 points when the teams met in the first round. This was LB’s only defeat, so they will need to win by more than 8 to take the title. A win by 8 would tie the head-to-head, but this would be enough for BBSP as their overall points difference (165) is superior to LB’s (138).

In other matches Europa Valmar (Dani Bensadon 33, Zainya Gillingwater 28) beat Bavaria Blue Stars Blue (Hannah Cabezutto 20, Sophie Stanley 11) 82- 45 to ensure that they only have to play their final match on 2nd May to claim The Senior Women’s League; and the Women’s U16 Pre-Selection, as part of their preparation for the FIBA Europe Division C Championship in Andorra in July, playing under the name Mighty Rocks (Isabelle Dalmedo 16, Daniela Martinez 12) in the Under 15 Boys League were too strong for Bavaria Blue Stars (Javi Andrews 26), winning 56-41.