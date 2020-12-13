Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Under 19s training for 2021 (incl. image gallery)

By Stephen Ignacio
13th December 2020

The Gibraltar Under 19s have set out on trying to launch a new era for youth football with selectors now pushing further with developing the youth squads. This Autumn/Winter has already seen players training twice weekly with Gibraltar National team coaches including early morning weekday sessions. This as officials explained have been difficult to organise...

