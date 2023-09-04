Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Sports

Under 21 squad against Georgia named

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2023

Victor Ochello named his under 21 squad which will be playing in Georgia this Wednesday September 6. Notably the squad includes Carlos Richards who has been playing for Derby County in recent years.
Julian Del Rio makes his return to international duty whilst Liam Jessop, who impressed with the U19s against Chesterfield Academy will also be travelling with the team.
Although Ochello’s choices have been limited by the senior teams selection, with the squad announcement once again coming out late, he takes with him a strong selection which includes Evan De Haro, Dylan Borge, James Scalin, Bradley Avellano, Kyle Clinton and Shay Jones among others.
This Tuesday September 5th, Gibraltar football fans will also be able to enjoy an international friendly between Gibraltar’s Under 19 and Malta. The match at the Victoria Stadium will kick off at 19:00 hrs.

