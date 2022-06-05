Under 21s prepare for match against Netherlands

Under 21 selectors announced the 21-man squad that travel to the Netherlands to play this Tuesday in what will be the final three matches of their campaign.

Gibraltar’s Under 21 face the Netherlands on Tuesday followed by Bulgaria at the Victoria Stadium next Saturday and then Wales (away) the following Tuesday. A three match schedule in a space of a week.

With the senior team also playing this week in another gruelling schedule of four matches in 12 days the U21s will be without some players who have in the past transitioned back down into the U21s from the senior after the senior’s campaign has concluded.

Jaylan Hankins, presently playing with Cordoba and expected to renew this summer joins Christian Lopez in the goalkeeping stakes.

Among some of the notable names are Dylan Borge, Dylan Peacock, Adam Garcia, Jamie Parkinson, Ayoub El Hmidi and Bilal Douah who have this season benefited from the five home grown player rules and seen more action on the field.

The Under 21s continued with their preparations this week as the senior team also prepared for their campaign.

The final three matches will be their final chance to try and get on the scoreboard having conceded 32 goals and scored none in the seven matches played in the group.