Undersea cable part-owned by Gibtelecom damaged in Red Sea
An underwater telecommunications cable operated by a consortium that includes Gibtelecom was damaged in the Red Sea last week, amid concern that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen may have targeted critical undersea infrastructure. The damage to at least three cable links – some reports suggested four – came just days after Yemeni telecom companies linked...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here