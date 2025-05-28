Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

UNESCO praises Gorham’s Cave Complex Management Plan

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2025

The 2023–2028 Management Plan for the Gorham’s Cave Complex has been commended by UNESCO’s advisory body, ICOMOS, following its review during the site's first periodic reporting cycle since being inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2016.

The Gorham’s Cave Complex (Property ID 1500) is managed by the Gibraltar National Museum, acting as the World Heritage Office (WHO) on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar. Periodic reports are submitted to UNESCO by the State Party, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which oversees the reporting for all UK-listed World Heritage Sites.

The site’s Management Plan was reviewed by ICOMOS, which described it in a Technical Note as exemplary. ICOMOS noted: “The Management Plan requires no further development. In many regards, it is an exemplary Management Plan, not least demonstrating how a Management Plan can and should reflect an ongoing, proactive management system for a World Heritage property.”

Among the key strengths highlighted were the development of specific legal protections under the Gorham’s Cave Complex Regulations 2019 and the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018, a clear and comprehensive management structure, and a consistent monitoring system.

The World Heritage Advisory Forum (WHAF), which oversees the work of the WHO and is chaired by the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, continues to meet regularly.

Dr Cortes said: “I am proud that the production of the Management Plan was done totally in-house by our WHO. This reflects the high degree of local expertise in our museum team, which meant that we did not require the costly engagement of consultants from abroad.”

“It is important to note that the entire management of the World Heritage Site is done in-house by the Gibraltar National Museum team as part of its museum duties. These duties were added when the site became a World Heritage Site.”

“I want to yet again express my congratulations for this world class performance of which all Gibraltarians should be proud.”

