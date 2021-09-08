Uni of Gib welcomes its largest academic intake
The University of Gibraltar has welcomed its largest academic intake to date with 114 enrolling this week, in part due to its new selling point - in person classes during a pandemic. The University held the opening night of its welcoming week on Monday and greeted over 70 international students from all over the globe....
